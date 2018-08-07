Fresh eats: Here are the 4 newest restaurants to debut in Houston

Texadelphia
3407 Montrose Blvd., Suite A8, Montrose
Photo: Liliya H./Yelp
Texadelphia now has a new location in the Montrose neighborhood. The fast-casual chain was founded by a Philadelphia native in Austin and has expanded across Texas.
On the menu, you'll see cheesesteak options like the Founder's Favorite (beef, grilled onions, mozzarella, mushrooms, jalepenos and mustard blend), the Left Coast (chicken, grilled onions, mozzarella, guacamole, lettuce and tomato) and the Pizza Steak (beef, mozzarella, pepperoni, grilled onions and house marinara). You can also build your own sandwich.
Besides cheeseteaks, it has appetizers, salads, burgers and wraps. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Texadelphia, which currently holds five stars out of 10 reviews on the site.
Liliya H., who reviewed it on July 29, wrote, "Their service is incredible and the food is good and affordable. I hope they keep their standards high and don't get lazy."
Greg T. added, "Food was fantastic and the service was good. As with any new restaurant opening, it had some hiccups, but overall a great experience."
Texadelphia is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday.
True Texas BBQ
4517 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood (inside H-E-B)
PHOTO: HAYES H./YELP
True Texas BBQ is a spot to score barbecue and more inside the Kingwood H-E-B.
As far as the menu goes, you'll see dishes like the meat plates (served with one, two or three meats, plus two sides), the chopped brisket baked potato and the pulled pork sandwich. Sides include coleslaw, potato salad, creamed corn and more. It also serves draft and bottle beers. Complete your meal with a banana pudding or peach cobbler. (See the full menu here.)
With a three-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new barbecue joint is off to an uneven start.
Darris J., who reviewed it on July 20, said, "The absolute highlight of the place is the brisket (fatty cut) and it's just average. The smoked turkey is pretty good; my portion had an interesting flavor profile. First bite, you definitely taste the smoke, then the sweet rub (brown sugar and paprika) and it finishes with a slightly salty brine."
Yelper Sam E. added, "Food quantity was good. Overall taste was pretty good. Not bad, H-E-B, for doing a good job on a barbecue place."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: True Texas BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
1737 W. 34th St., Garden Oaks
PHOTO: CHRISTINE L./YELP
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine, a popular destination in Montrose, has opened a new second location in Garden Oaks. The new Mediterranean and Middle Eastern eatery features counter-service ordering, an open dining area and freshly baked pita bread.
Expect to see menu items like spicy hummus, baba ghanoush, fried okra, quinoa salad, lamb kebabs, gyros, chicken shawarma, saffron rice and more. (See the full menu here.)
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp.
Christine K., who reviewed it on July 13, wrote, "Such a great experience! Food and atmosphere were amazing. ... I got caramelized onion hummus, rice, warm pitas, chicken curry and some of the best eggplant I've ever tasted in my life. It has pesto and feta on it! Everything was delicious and the portions were huge."
Yelper Scott C. noted, "This place is good. Seriously the best lamb I've ever had. The hummus and salad is Lebanese style, which is my personal favorite for Mediterranean. Ample parking and seating."
Head on over to check it out: Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
La Villa Saint-Tropez
4315 Montrose Blvd., Montrose
Photo: La Villa Saint-Tropez/Yelp
La Villa Saint-Tropez is an upscale French and Mediterranean restaurant that serves dinner and weekend brunch.
On the dinner menu (which you can see here), you'll find dishes like the lobster linguine with roasted split lobster and lobster bisque; the roasted duck breast with thyme, citrus and honey sauce served over polenta; and the roasted pork ribs with candied goose fat, sweet pepper sauce and grenaille sauteed potatoes. You can start off your meal with duck foie gras or tuna tartare and end it with a lemon tart or tiramisu.
With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, La Villa Saint-Tropez has received positive feedback from local diners.
"I expect this to be a regular spot for us," wrote Kerry C., who reviewed it on Aug. 4. "We've had the lobster linguine (excellent), the bouillabaisse (incredible) and the duck (very good, very rich), along with several apps, drinks and desserts. All excellent and the coffee is beyond good."
Yelper Vince S. added, "Excellent food! Great place to get drinks at the bar or enjoy a nice dinner outside. Delicious wines and excellent service. Delightful."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. La Villa Saint-Tropez is open from 5-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)