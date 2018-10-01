FOOD & DRINK

SWEET STAY: Book your next vacation at this chocolate-made French cottage

Talk about a sweet stay!

SVRES, France (KTRK) --
A lucky group of four will get the chance to spend a night in a cottage made entirely of chocolate.

The 200-square-foot chocolate cottage in France and is housed inside a glass casing. More than one and a half tons of chocolate was used -- and it took 600 hours to build.

A one-night stay costs just $59, but unfortunately, it's completely sold out for now.

There's another catch. The fine print says guests must not damage or eat the accommodations! It's temptation at its finest.
