Cheesecake Factory offers free Oreo cheesecake during Fourth of July weekend

Free cheesecake, anyone?

In honor of 4th of July, The Cheesecake Factory is offering free slices of its Oreo cheesecake.

The restaurant chain is partnering with DoorDash to deliver the freebie through the holiday weekend.

You have to spend least $17.76 -- based on the year the nation was founded.

The Cheesecake Factory's Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake is made with layers of fudge cake and Oreo cookie mousse, topped with a milk chocolate icing.



You must also use the promo code "OREO" at checkout.

The deal runs through Sunday, July 7.
