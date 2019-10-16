Food & Drink

FREE DONUTS: Astros offering yummy treat at Shipley's today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The donuts are free and that's what matters most.

You can receive a tasty treat courtesy of the Houston Astros Wednesday morning at the Shipley's on 17425 N. Freeway Wednesday morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.



One donut per customer is allowed. You might want to arrive a little early for this.

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so get your day started on the right foot before Astros-Yankees Game 4 Wednesday evening.
