FREE DONUTS: Astros offering yummy treat at Shipley's today

Start your morning off right with a free 'Stro-Nut from Shipley Do-Nuts! We'll be buying fans their morning treat from 7-9am at the location listed. #TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/Fzi7xqtRHf — Houston Astros (@astros) October 16, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The donuts are free and that's what matters most.You can receive a tasty treat courtesy of the Houston Astros Wednesday morning at the Shipley's on 17425 N. Freeway Wednesday morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.One donut per customer is allowed. You might want to arrive a little early for this.They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so get your day started on the right foot before Astros-Yankees Game 4 Wednesday evening.