Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers makes Kingwood Area debut, with burgers and more

A new spot to score fast food burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, the fresh addition is located at 4519 Kingwood Drive in Kingwood Area.
This national joint offers up specialty hot dogs, steakburgers, sandwiches, fries, combo meals and frozen custard (including sundaes). Look out for notable menu options like the chili cheese dog. (Check out the menu here.)
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Joel G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 28, wrote, "The staff at this location are very energetic and appear to really try hard. The place is clean and fun. The food is good. I enjoy the whole menu."
And Michael A. noted, "Food is excellent. Service team was very friendly and helpful. Order was perfect. It took a little longer than average to complete our dine-in order, but that was the only mild setback. Everything else was great!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
