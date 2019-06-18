Food & Drink

Kolache Factory giving away free kolaches for a year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston foodies looking for some serious bragging rights need look no further.

Kolache Factory is kicking off summer with a foodie contest that gives customers a chance to come up with the next kolache flavor and win free breakfast for a year.

The second-annual "Create a New Kolache Contest" starts now until June 30.

Customers will share their idea for a new kolache that could end up in the Kolache Olympics on July 9, win them free breakfast and appear on Kolache Factory's menu later this summer.

Anyone 18 or older can enter the contest by naming their kolache and the ingredients on the Kolache Factory's website.

Five finalists will be chosen to attend the Kolache Olympics, where the grand prize winner will be selected.

Last year's contest winner hailed from Katy, Texas, and the winning "Mac-n-Cheese, Please" will be on the menu again this August along with the new winner's kolache.

