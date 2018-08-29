Food, fitness and more: 3 new spots to check out in downtown Houston

Sapporo Japanese Sushi & Bar
801 Congress Ave., Unit 101
Sapporo Japanese Sushi & Bar recently opened in the Henry Henke Building, in the space formerly occupied by Fusion Taco. It has two other locations in the Houston area, Swamplot reports.
On the menu, you'll find sushi rolls, such as the Tiger Eye roll, New York roll and Sky Diver roll. You'll also see appetizers like gyoza, edamame, fried spring rolls and more. The bar serves wine, sake, beers and cocktails, and features special happy hour meals like chicken teriyaki, shrimp katsu curry and fried oysters.
Yelpers are excited about Sapporo Japanese Sushi & Bar, which currently holds five stars out of nine reviews on the site.
Elaine L., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, "The menu is simple and very well done. The options are well rounded, a mixture of creative rolls and traditional dishes. The quality of ingredients are top notch."
Yelper Mikey A. wrote, "Awesome addition to downtown! Staff are friendly & attentive. Food is delicious, and great presentation!"
Sapporo Japanese Sushi & Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Strive Fitness
2817 Gulf Freeway
Strive Fitness is a circuit training gym that employs dynamic low-impact, high-intensity (LIHI) programs, which allows people of various fitness levels to participate and see results.
It offers four group classes: Torch, Blast, Sculpt and Blitz, which you can learn more about here. Membership options are available.
Strive Fitness has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Sloane I., who reviewed the new gym on July 24, wrote, "Just when you think you are in shape, Strive Fitness comes along and kicks your butt! This workout is perfectly designed to keep your heart rate up the entire 60 minutes without the risk of injury to your joints through the use of low impact exercises."
Yelper Gabriella D. added, "This new fitness studio is amazing! The workouts are intense and challenging, but so much fun and extremely effective! They are never the same, and the trainers are experts in the field who really engage with their members."
Head on over to check it out: Strive Fitness is open from 5-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Spruce Goose: Social Flyers Club
811 Congress St.
Spruce Goose: Social Flyers Club is a live music venue across from Market Square Park.
You can look for upcoming shows by visiting the venue's Facebook or Instagram pages. Depending on the setup required, the venue says it can accommodate 100 to 300 people. Shows range in genre from pop and punk to metal and hip-hop.
Spruce Goose: Social Flyers Club is off to a strong start with 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Rory G., who reviewed it on June 6, wrote, "Great new venue worth checking out. Went here to see Le Chien Freud recently and they rocked. The location was clean and the staff was very friendly, especially the bartender. The restrooms were also very well kept."
Yelper Laura B. noted, "Drinks are overpriced, but I'll reluctantly pay while I enjoy some nice local music. Really awesome space."
The new venue is only open on show dates, so be sure to check out its social media channels to learn about upcoming events.