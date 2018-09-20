Flower Child brings healthful wraps, bowls and salads to Uptown

Fans of healthful fare, take heed: there's a new spot in Uptown to get your fix. Located at 1101 Uptown Park Blvd., Suite C-6, the fast-casual newcomer is called Flower Child. This is the growing chain's first eatery in Houston.
Offering bowls, grains, greens and wraps, the menu, which clearly labels dishes that are gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan, features dishes like the Forbidden Rice bowl (black pearl, red japonica, snap pea, bok choy, broccoli, carrot, onion, toasted sesame and red chili hoisin) and the Vietnamese Crunch salad (savoy cabbage, romaine, quinoa, tomato, bell pepper, pineapple, avocado, cashew, Thai basil and spicy lemongrass vinaigrette). You can add protein to any dish, including all-natural chicken, grass-fed steak, salmon and organic tofu.
There are also wraps and build-your-own plates. Pair your meal with seasonal lemonades, tap kombucha or a local Texas beer.
With a four-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, Flower Child has gotten a good response.
Maddie V., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 15, said, "Yummy! I love the aesthetic of this place. It's so bright and cheery. Very beautiful design. Dishes are creative. I ordered the Vietnamese Crunch Salad and added chicken. It was delicious."
Katherine L. added, "This place is so good. The food portions were perfect and pretty affordable compared to other healthy spots in Houston. I ordered the sauteed spinach, red chili-glazed sweet potato and steak. I highly recommend this place if you're looking for great healthy food."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Flower Child is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
