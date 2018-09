EMBED >More News Videos Pumpkin spice products multiplying on grocery shelves

The first day of fall was on Saturday, but since it's still warm and humid in Houston, it's still the perfect time to enjoy the latest flavor from Blue Bell.You can now scoop up Spiced Pumpkin Pecan ice cream.Blue Bell says the creamy concoction is a spiced pumpkin ice cream chock full of sugar-coated pecans and a cinnamon-honey praline sauce.But you better swing by your store's freezer section soon. The seasonal flavor will only be available for a limited time.Can't get enough of the pumpkin spice craze?