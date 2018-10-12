Katy just got a little bit sweeter with the new Krispy Kreme location opening soon.The grand opening will take place at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 1815 S. Mason Road.The franchise says the first customer in line will receive one free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts every week for a year.The first 100 guests in line will receive one free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts every month for a year and a commemorative T-shirt. The drive-thru is exempt from these gifts. The drive-thru is exempt from these gifts.The shop will, of course, feature more than a dozen of Krispy Kreme's fresh, one-of-a-kind doughnuts.