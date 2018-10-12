DONUTS

Krispy Kreme celebrates new Katy location by offering free doughnuts to first 100 people in line

EMBED </>More Videos

Krispy Kreme celebrates new Katy location by offering free doughnuts to first 100 people in line

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Katy just got a little bit sweeter with the new Krispy Kreme location opening soon.

The grand opening will take place at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 1815 S. Mason Road.

The franchise says the first customer in line will receive one free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts every week for a year.

The first 100 guests in line will receive one free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts every month for a year and a commemorative T-shirt. The drive-thru is exempt from these gifts. The drive-thru is exempt from these gifts.

The shop will, of course, feature more than a dozen of Krispy Kreme's fresh, one-of-a-kind doughnuts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbusinessfree stuffdonutsKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DONUTS
AH! Watch this clown's scary donut delivery
Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts
SURPRISE! Shipley's serves up donuts in honor of Astros
You can now use a scary clown to send doughnuts to your friends
More donuts
FOOD & DRINK
The 4 best spots in Houston to score macarons
AH! Watch this clown's scary donut delivery
Tacos Regios El Coquis now open in Westchase
6 spots to celebrate National Gumbo Day in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
TIMELINE: A closer look at Dr. Abe Saavedra's school career
'UNACCEPTABLE' Houston mayor irate over HISD leader swap
Woman tells police 9-year-old boy grabbed her butt
Deer Park tight end dreams of serving in the Army
Former Deer Park HS students return to class as teachers
North Shore coaches helping shape lives of young athletes
DPS works to address high capacity offices across Houston
North Shore teacher celebrates 24 years of perfect attendance
Show More
Melania Trump says she's not thinking about affair allegations
Warm weekend ahead with a few expected showers
Former Pres. George H.W. Bush back home in Houston
Teacher apparently kills himself during molestation trial
Turkish court orders release of accused American pastor
More News