Fine dining restaurant serving PB&J sandwich for National PB&J Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Houston's most popular fine dining restaurants is offering a dish that may be staple in your kid's lunchbox.

Ouisie's is serving a special peanut butter and jelly sandwich dish in celebration of National PB&J Day on April 2.

For lunch only, you get three special PB&J finger sandwiches.

One will be the traditional with peanut butter and jelly. Another will be toasted with peanut butter and fruit preserves. The third will be peanut butter and Nutella.

It's available for $17 and comes with a side of salad and soup.

