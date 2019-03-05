Seafood fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 1114 Silber Road, Suite A, in Spring Branch East, the newcomer is called Captain Crawfish.
Choose from an extensive selection of fresh and fried seafood. Look for stone crab claws, crawfish, blue crab and other seafood by the pound, as well as crawfish po'boys, seafood noodle soup, shrimp fried rice and more.
With a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Captain Crawfish has been warmly received by patrons.
Yelper Josh S., who reviewed it on March 1, said, "Great crawfish at a reasonable price! We got five pounds with the Cajun seasoning and sides of potatoes and corn. The medium spice level is pretty good. Overall, very pleased!"
And Nikki B. wrote, "Pretty solid crawfish. We paid about $8 for a pound. The waitstaff was very friendly and quick, and our food came out really fast too."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Captain Crawfish is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Find seafood and more at Spring Branch East's new Captain Crawfish
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News