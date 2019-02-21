Find poke and more at Greater Uptown's new Pokeworks

If poke is what you're after, look no further than this new business. The new addition to Greater Uptown, called Pokeworks, is located at 1609 S. Post Oak Lane
Pokeworks has locations across the United States, including four others in Houston. The spot serves build-your-own salads, burritos and bowls. Diners pick a protein (fish, chicken, tofu), mix-ins (veggies, fruit), flavors(choose from eight), toppings (seeds, salad, fruit) and crunch (chips, crisps, nuts).
Can't decide? The eatery also offers signature bowls like the Hawaiian Classic, made with ahi tuna, green and sweet onion, ogo seaweed, cucumber, chili flakes, sesame seeds, roasted sesame oil, Hawaiian salt and pokeworks classic sauce. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)
The new addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of two review on Yelp.
Tonia W., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Feb.13, wrote, "I am obsessed with this store. Super fresh fish, lots of awesome toppings, you can make it healthy or indulgent because everything is customizable."
Yelper Siri S. added, "We both got regular bowls, and it was a very good amount of food for the price. Plus, the flavor was delicious --I was planning to save half for lunch tomorrow but it was all gone before I knew it!"
Head on over to check it out: Pokeworks is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
