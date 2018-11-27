FOOD & DRINK

Find pizza and more at Clear Lake's new Space City Pizza

Photo: Nistosha C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score pizza, chicken wings and sandwiches has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 435 El Dorado Blvd. in Clear Lake, the new addition is called Space City Pizza.

It offers Detroit-style pizza, including specialty pies like the Bee Sting with soppressata, Parmesan and hot honey; the Take-Off with blue cheese, chicken, banana peppers and onions; and the Smokehouse with brisket, onions and peppadew peppers. Sandwiches include meatballs subs, gyros and the chicken philly. It also offers a selection of halal options. (See the full menu here.)

The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Holly F., who was among the first to review it on Nov. 18, said, "Two slices and a drink for $5.00. Yes please. Good location. Great service. The variety is appreciated and I'm interested in trying the Indian inspired pizzas."

And Alyjan D. wrote, "Came here for lunch the other day and had a Detroit-style pizza. By far the best pizza I've had in Houston. All the ingredients are fresh and everything (dough, sauce) is made in house -- it makes all the difference!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Space City Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Must-try dishes on National French Toast Day
New Downtown cafe Coterie opens its doors
Houston's 4 best spots to score low-priced Japanese eats
Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Clear Lake neighborhood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Garbage truck dumps load of trash on road because of fire
1 injured after man slams SUV into neighbor's home
Victim's family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris Watts
1 man hospitalized after massive house fire in southwest Houston
Obama credits Bush 41 for steering America after Cold War
Former Pres. Barack Obama attends Baker Institute gala
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in house fire
Scientist claims 2nd possible pregnancy with gene-edited baby
Show More
MIDAIR MISHAP: Hang glider holds on for dear life
Wedding photographer allegedly peed on tree after seducing guest
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
Rappers Ghost and Kenny Lou shot outside nightclub
'Mattress store murders' set off wide parole violator sweep
More News