A new spot to score pizza, chicken wings and sandwiches has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 435 El Dorado Blvd. in Clear Lake, the new addition is called Space City Pizza.
It offers Detroit-style pizza, including specialty pies like the Bee Sting with soppressata, Parmesan and hot honey; the Take-Off with blue cheese, chicken, banana peppers and onions; and the Smokehouse with brisket, onions and peppadew peppers. Sandwiches include meatballs subs, gyros and the chicken philly. It also offers a selection of halal options. (See the full menu here.)
The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Holly F., who was among the first to review it on Nov. 18, said, "Two slices and a drink for $5.00. Yes please. Good location. Great service. The variety is appreciated and I'm interested in trying the Indian inspired pizzas."
And Alyjan D. wrote, "Came here for lunch the other day and had a Detroit-style pizza. By far the best pizza I've had in Houston. All the ingredients are fresh and everything (dough, sauce) is made in house -- it makes all the difference!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Space City Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Find pizza and more at Clear Lake's new Space City Pizza
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories