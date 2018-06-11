FOOD & DRINK

Find cheesesteaks and more at Montrose's new Pappa Geno's

Papa Genos opens a new Montrose location (KTRK)

By Hoodline
Pappa Geno's is a new sandwich shop in Montrose that specializes in Philly cheesesteaks. This is the growing chain's fifth location.

Among other cheesesteak offerings, it features the classic Philly style topped with grilled onions and Cheez Whiz; the Pappa Geno's with thinly sliced steak, melted cheese, grilled onions and mayo; and the Texas Philly melt with grilled onion, mayo and melted cheese on Texas toast.

If you're looking to have the ultimate Pappa Geno's experience, go for the Fat Philly, with seasoned steak, grilled onions, white American cheese, two chicken strips, three mozzarella cheese sticks, french fries, Cheez Whiz and gravy.

The menu also offers a variety of hoagies, chicken sandwiches and burgers. (See the full menu here.)

Pappa Geno's currently holds five stars with just two reviews on Yelp so far. While it's still early days for the new sandwich shop, it looks like it's off to a good start.

Jeffrey J., who was the first on Yelp to review Pappa Geno's on June 4, wrote, "Great location for starters. The Texas Philly melt was quite the sandwich. The steak was marinated well and the toast was buttered to perfection."

Yelper Theresa M. added, "I was shocked at how good this little fast-food place is! You'd think you were in Philly with these cheesesteaks. Mine had hot oil peppers that had an intense but delicious kick. Service was fast and nice."

Interested in finding a cheesesteak that's worthy of Philly? Head on over to Pappa Geno's and judge for yourself; it's open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

