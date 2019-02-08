FOOD & DRINK

Stomping Grounds Cafe in Katy caters to parents and kids

How would you like to enjoy coffee and conversation while your kids play nearby?


KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
How would you like to enjoy coffee and conversation while your kids play nearby?

"We built this place for us and we just invited the community in, because we needed it," laughed Missy Meyer.

Missy and her husband, Tom, opened Stomping Grounds in Katy while Missy was pregnant with their second child.

"We always tell people that we almost have twins because, you know, running a business is like having another kid," explained Tom.

The idea is simple.

Parents can meet up with friends, get work done, or just enjoy a few minutes to themselves.

Babysitters aren't necessary, but parents are responsible for keeping their children out of trouble.

"It's nice to be able to have a conversation with an adult and have your kids at the same time," said mother Christina Worrall. "It's like everybody enjoys it."

For more information, visit http://www.stompinggroundsplaycafe.com/.

