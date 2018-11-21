Feast your eyes on the best Houston businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Houston's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.
As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of Houston's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.
1. Central Market
Photo: Phillip B./Yelp
Topping the list is Central Market. Located at 3815 Westheimer Road in Highland Village, it's the highest rated grocery store in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 633 reviews on Yelp.
If you're shopping there for Thanksgiving, it offers complete holiday meals. You can also grab individual holiday dishes, like hams, turkeys, gravy, stuffing, casseroles and more. Either way, it offers both curbside pickup and delivery.
Natalie M., who reviewed it on Oct. 2, said, "Central Market is top-notch and definitely not your average grocer! With a wide variety of gourmet food and beverages, this is the place to go for those hard-to-find/specialty items."
2. Trader Joe's
Photo: Keith H./Yelp
Upper Kirby's Trader Joe's, located at 2922 S. Shepherd Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store and florist 4.5 stars out of 377 reviews.
The popular chain is known for its fresh produce and extensive frozen foods section. It also offers a wine section if you'd like to bring a bottle along with you to your Thanksgiving gathering.
Ly P. said, "One of my favorite places to buy groceries and try out new food! Their customer service is superb and the lines move fast! You can tell that the employees love working here and it makes the shopping experience more enjoyable. Prices are affordable and the employees love to share their favorite food choices with you."
Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to one of Houston's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.
1. Common Bond Cafe & Bakery
Photo: Linda V./Yelp
Montrose's Common Bond Cafe & Bakery, situated at 1706 Westheimer Road, is the highest rated bakery in Houston. With four stars out of 1,773 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, bakery and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.
For some sweet baked desserts, expect to find custom cakes like the double fudge, salted caramel chocolate or strawberry champagne. It also has pastries, including the mocha mascarpone tart, macarons and various scones. Bread is available as well if you'd like some for your Thanksgiving meal.
Katie R., who reviewed it on Oct. 18, said, "My favorite bakery in town! Great pastries and croissants. Be sure to grab some homemade bread to take home as well!"
Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.
To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Houston's top beer and wine shops.
1. Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods
Photo: Mark B./Yelp
Topping the list is Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods. Located at 2410 Smith St. in Midtown, it's the highest rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 403 reviews on Yelp.
The beer, wine and spirits superstore offers a wide selection of alcoholic beverages, plus a selection of specialty groceries, including a cheese section and a deli.
Camille D. said, "This is by far the largest liquor store I have ever been to. They have almost any specific type or brand of drink you could ever think of with wide selections across the board of wine, beer or liquor. They also have a small grocery section where you can find most food goods you need. The staff is incredibly helpful and friendly."