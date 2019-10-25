Food & Drink

Chef Chris Shepard spends time with teen awaiting transplant

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) -- Aspiring 14-year-old chef Hunter Henry recently got the experience of a lifetime.

Famous Houston chef, Chris Shepard, gave Hunter a personal cooking lesson inside of the Georgia James restaurant.

Together, the pair spent time preparing one of Hunter's favorites, a rib-eye steak.

He and his family have temporarily relocated from Lafayette, Louisiana and live in an apartment in the Texas Medical Center, waiting for doctors to find the perfect transplant.

Hunter has been on the waiting list since January.

You can see Hunter on his YouTube videos. Just search for "Uncle Hunter."

