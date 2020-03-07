abc13 plus memorial

Family tradition continues at Leibman's Wine and Fine Foods since 1979

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family tradition continues at Leibman's in the Memorial area.

Ralph and Ettienne Leibman first opened the store back in 1979. The husband and wife closed the popular place back in 2016. Their daughter, Sharon Leibman, re-opened it with a modern twist, along the Katy Freeway in 2018.

"She (her mother) was the one who was the first leader in Houston to bring in imported cheeses and imported meats," said Sharon Leibman. "No one in Houston knew what Brie was at the time."

Leibman retained more than 20 employees from the original store including Hugo Migji.

"For me, this is my family," said Migji. "Our food is Mamma Mia!"

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfoodiebusinessfoodfamilyabc13 plusfoodie callabc13 plus memorial
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS MEMORIAL
"Vote For The Goat" show teaches kids about democracy
Try French escargot at the Bistro Provence restaurant
How a pest control technician became part of a family
Teens learn about law enforcement from deputies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus cases increase to 8 in Houston area
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
Selena to be inducted into Rodeo's Star Trail of Fame
HISD Superintendent no longer quiet on FBI investigating District
New rules set at Houston hospitals amid coronavirus concerns
Store shelves emptying as coronavirus fears continue
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Show More
Roughnecks stars hungry for H-town food and championship
Former Astro McHugh says fellow pitchers weren't 'brave'
Free tuition to College of the Mainland up for grabs
ABC13 and Disney surprise students with 10,000 new books
How to avoid the coronavirus on an airplane
More TOP STORIES News