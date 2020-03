Family tradition continues at Leibman's Wine and Fine Foods since 1979

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family tradition continues at Leibman's in the Memorial area.Ralph and Ettienne Leibman first opened the store back in 1979. The husband and wife closed the popular place back in 2016. Their daughter, Sharon Leibman, re-opened it with a modern twist, along the Katy Freeway in 2018."She (her mother) was the one who was the first leader in Houston to bring in imported cheeses and imported meats," said Sharon Leibman. "No one in Houston knew what Brie was at the time."Leibman retained more than 20 employees from the original store including Hugo Migji."For me, this is my family," said Migji. "Our food is Mamma Mia!"