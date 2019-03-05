Family says they found razor blade in son's McDonald's Happy Meal

COLUMBUS, Wisconsin -- A Wisconsin family is warning parents after they say they found a razor blade in their son's Happy Meal.
Scot Dymond told WISC that his 4-year-old son Emmett was excited about his new toy in the McDonald's meal until he realized it was a razor blade.
"I couldn't imagine him cutting his arm open or even losing a finger because it's so sharp," Dymond said. "I called the manager at McDonald's. They offered a free meal because there was a razor in my son's meal."
Dymond says that wasn't enough, so he called police.
"Kinda scary, kinda scary. I understand the blade was also extended when it was found in the box as well. I'm sure they were surprised to not have a toy," said Lt. Dennis Weiner, Acting Chief of Columbus police.
The police confirmed the razor is used as a cleaning tool at the store.
Investigators believe the incident was a fluke and that the razor blade was likely bumped into the Happy Meal box.
"Injury, choking, a lot of different things could have panned out of this, but fortunately did not," Weiner said.
The McDonald's owner and operator released a statement saying,"The safety and security of our customers is a top priority. We are working with local law enforcement to investigate this claim."
Police say McDonald's has been cooperative with the investigation.
The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has opened an investigation into the report.
