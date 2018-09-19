Falafel Ala Kaifak brings Mediterranean fare to west Houston

Craving falafel? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Falafel Ala Kaifak, the new addition is located at 8999 Richmond Ave. in west Houston.
The new Mediterranean eatery offers falafel, shawarma, hummus, kebabs and baked goods. Menu items include the falafel plate with two sides, the chicken tawook sandwich, the fatteh in olive oil and the zaatar pie.
Falafel Ala Kaifak is off to a strong start with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Hof N., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 12, wrote, "Man, I have been looking for the flavor of Syria in Houston for a long time. This place is on point. Great food, the shawarma was really good, but the falafel was spot on. Houston has lots of great Mediterranean food and now it just got better!"
Yelper Omar N. added, "This restaurant makes the best authentic falafel in Houston! Shawarma, kebabs, hummus and many other amazing dishes."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Falafel Ala Kaifak is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
