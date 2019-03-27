Food & Drink

Explore these 3 new Sharpstown businesses

Ishin Udon. | Photo: Wendy T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in exploring the newest restaurant and retail additions to Sharpstown? From a food truck to a Cajun and Vietnamese spot, read on for a list of the newest destinations to open in this area of Houston.


Austin Chai Wala




7204 Harwin Drive, Suite C

Photo: vy van k./Yelp

Austin Chai Wala is a food truck, offering coffee and tea and more.

This is the second location on wheels for the Austin-based chain. Austin Chai Wala's menu features chai tea, regular tea, coffee, cold drinks and a small selection of food. All items are made from scratch.

Stopping by for tea? Try the Doodh Patti chai, with steamed milk and ground tea from Pakistan. Look for the masala chai and the kashmiri chai, which comes topped with crushed pistachios. (Check out the entire menu here.)

Austin Chai Wala's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of three reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Fahad H., who reviewed Austin Chai Wala on March 2, wrote, "Chai and Nutella paratha were delicious -- great customer service. We will definitely be coming back."

Vy Van K. noted, "I love chai tea, but most places don't brew them fresh, instead using pre-made cartons of chai tea and just heating it up, so I'm glad there's an option for fresh chai tea. I just hope it moves to better location especially for those wanting a chai fix at night."

Austin Chai Wala is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday, and 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Ishin Udon




9630 Clarewood Drive, Suite A15-B

Photo: aryani N./Yelp

Ishin Udon is a Japanese spot, offering noodles and soup.

From the menu, look for the takoyaki, calamari tempura, shumai tempura, the ebi tempura udon and the crab meat truffle cream udon. Craving something a bit spicy? Order the popular Tan Tan udon with Szechuan-style pork, crushed peanuts, sesame, pickle, Japanese mustard and onion.

The menu also features a unique Italian udon section, with dishes like the spicy seafood puttanesca udon and the bolognese udon. (Find the entire menu here.)

Ishin Udon's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 153 reviews indicates the newcomer is already developing a local fan base.

Yelper Jacky H., who reviewed Ishin Udon on Jan. 24 wrote, "I was excited to find out about this place, as it's probably the only place I know of in Houston specializing in udon. Overall, a solid place for some good udon. Prices are fair, portions are average."

Intarat S. noted, "Great food, great service, great price, good atmosphere, one of those perfect restaurants!"

Ishin Udon is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Crawfish & Beignets




9600 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 102

Photo: james r./Yelp

Crawfish & Beignets is a Cajun/Creole and Vietnamese spot, offering seafood and more. The menu features rice, soups, sides, wings, seafood and sandwiches.

Try a couple of pounds of the crawfish, and choose a sauce: Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, mixed or Thai citrus. Save room for an order of beignets, which you can dip in either condensed milk or honey. (Here's the rest of the menu.)

Crawfish & Beignets's current rating of 4.5-stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Vy N. wrote, "Hands down our favorite new crawfish spot! ... Everything came out quickly and fresh. I initially wanted beignets to begin with and my fiance wanted crawfish so we got the best of both worlds here. The beignets were delicious! Fluffy and hot when it comes out. Perfectly paired with some honey."

Elva D. noted, "The garlic and butter crawfish was the bomb. ... I also really enjoyed the flavored tea and milk tea options that this restaurant offered. The beignets and nuoc mam wings were also very delicious."

Crawfish & Beignets is open from noon-9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 3-9 p.m. on Tuesday, and noon-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoodline
TOP STORIES
No drinking water affected as ITC works to cleanup spill
Astros open 2019 without Correa, Reddick vs. Tampa Bay
Andre Johnson to be inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame
UT suspends Texas Cowboys for hazing after student's death
TIMELINE: Nicholas Cumberland UT hazing death
Cici's Pizza challenges you to eat 28-inch pizza to win $500
Amazon adding 800 high-tech jobs in Austin
Show More
Conroe ISD police investigating shooting threats on social media
DEA looking for contractors to burn marijuana in Houston
10 people dash from pickup after Texas chase
Charges dismissed for nurse accused of unlicensed Botox
Off-duty HPD officer shoots at alleged car burglar in driveway
More TOP STORIES News