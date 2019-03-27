Explore these 3 new Sharpstown businesses

Austin Chai Wala
7204 Harwin Drive, Suite C
Photo: vy van k./Yelp
Austin Chai Wala is a food truck, offering coffee and tea and more.
This is the second location on wheels for the Austin-based chain. Austin Chai Wala's menu features chai tea, regular tea, coffee, cold drinks and a small selection of food. All items are made from scratch.
Stopping by for tea? Try the Doodh Patti chai, with steamed milk and ground tea from Pakistan. Look for the masala chai and the kashmiri chai, which comes topped with crushed pistachios. (Check out the entire menu here.)
Austin Chai Wala's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of three reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Fahad H., who reviewed Austin Chai Wala on March 2, wrote, "Chai and Nutella paratha were delicious -- great customer service. We will definitely be coming back."
Vy Van K. noted, "I love chai tea, but most places don't brew them fresh, instead using pre-made cartons of chai tea and just heating it up, so I'm glad there's an option for fresh chai tea. I just hope it moves to better location especially for those wanting a chai fix at night."
Austin Chai Wala is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday, and 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Ishin Udon
9630 Clarewood Drive, Suite A15-B
Photo: aryani N./Yelp
Ishin Udon is a Japanese spot, offering noodles and soup.
From the menu, look for the takoyaki, calamari tempura, shumai tempura, the ebi tempura udon and the crab meat truffle cream udon. Craving something a bit spicy? Order the popular Tan Tan udon with Szechuan-style pork, crushed peanuts, sesame, pickle, Japanese mustard and onion.
The menu also features a unique Italian udon section, with dishes like the spicy seafood puttanesca udon and the bolognese udon. (Find the entire menu here.)
Ishin Udon's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 153 reviews indicates the newcomer is already developing a local fan base.
Yelper Jacky H., who reviewed Ishin Udon on Jan. 24 wrote, "I was excited to find out about this place, as it's probably the only place I know of in Houston specializing in udon. Overall, a solid place for some good udon. Prices are fair, portions are average."
Intarat S. noted, "Great food, great service, great price, good atmosphere, one of those perfect restaurants!"
Ishin Udon is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Crawfish & Beignets
9600 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 102
Photo: james r./Yelp
Crawfish & Beignets is a Cajun/Creole and Vietnamese spot, offering seafood and more. The menu features rice, soups, sides, wings, seafood and sandwiches.
Try a couple of pounds of the crawfish, and choose a sauce: Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, mixed or Thai citrus. Save room for an order of beignets, which you can dip in either condensed milk or honey. (Here's the rest of the menu.)
Crawfish & Beignets's current rating of 4.5-stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Vy N. wrote, "Hands down our favorite new crawfish spot! ... Everything came out quickly and fresh. I initially wanted beignets to begin with and my fiance wanted crawfish so we got the best of both worlds here. The beignets were delicious! Fluffy and hot when it comes out. Perfectly paired with some honey."
Elva D. noted, "The garlic and butter crawfish was the bomb. ... I also really enjoyed the flavored tea and milk tea options that this restaurant offered. The beignets and nuoc mam wings were also very delicious."
Crawfish & Beignets is open from noon-9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 3-9 p.m. on Tuesday, and noon-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.