Explore the newest businesses to open in Houston

Interested in exploring the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a gym to an ice cream shop, read on for a list of the newest businesses to make their debut near you.

Vortex



Head over to 1707 W. Gray St. in Montrose and you'll find Vortex, a new cycling class and boxing spot.

This upscale fitness spot offers two concepts: ride (for the spin crowd) and rip (for aspiring pugilists). Cycling classes include a lot of time off the saddle doing pushups and burpees. When riders are seated on the bike, they ride with hand weights. The 45-minute boxing workout emphasizes plyometrics, footwork and cardio.

It's proving popular so far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three Yelp reviews.

Dish Society



Dish Society is a New American, breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot, that recently opened at 1050 Yale St. in the Heights.

This is the fifth location for the Houston-based franchise, which uses only locally-sourced ingredients. Go for dinner, when you'll be able to choose from menu items like the BBQ Brisket Sandwich with pickled red onion, cabbage slaw and tangy house barbecue sauce on a bolillo bun, or the 44 Farms Chimichurri Steak Tacos with cabbage slaw, house chimichurri, house roasted corn pico and cotija cheese on tortillas with a side of black beans. Wash it all down with a local Texas craft beer.

With four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, it's getting positive feedback from its patrons.

Intrigued? Dish Society is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

Texas Star Bingo



Texas Star Bingo is a bingo hall that recently opened its doors at 7329 W. Sam Houston Parkway South in Sharpstown.

According to its website, this bingo hall awards "the maximum payouts allowed by Texas law," offering five games per session. Bring the youngsters, as children who are at least seven years old can play alongside mom and dad.

In addition to bingo, the hall also has self-serve food and drink on site and two televisions for those who lose interest in the gambling.

It's getting solid feedback from its clientele on Yelp, with a 3.5-star rating so far.

The new bingo hall is open from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 5-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Llaollao



A newcomer to the Galleria, Llaollao is a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more that's located at 5085 Westheimer Road.

This franchise, based in Spain, has locations in 27 countries on four continents. In addition to frozen yogurt, the spot also serves crepes, smoothies, waffles and fondue. You can also take your snack to go in a unique "tub" in the shape of a green apple.

It's getting rave attention on Yelp with five stars out of three reviews.

The new business has yet to post its hours online.
