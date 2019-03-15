Explore the newest businesses to debut in Houston

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Photo: Joel g./Yelp
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a spot to score fast food burgers, hot dogs and frozen custard, that recently opened at 4519 Kingwood Drive in Kingwood Area.
The fast-food restaurant serves burgers, including a vegan option, patty melts, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and fish and chips as stand-alone items and in combo deals. Menu standouts are the Triple Steakburger California Style and the Chicago Dog. Make sure to leave room for frozen custard. (Click here to view the menu.)
With three stars out of six reviews on Yelp, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is still finding its footing.
Interested? Stop in from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Crawfish & Beignets
Photo: john l./Yelp
Now open at 9600 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 102, in Sharpstown is Crawfish & Beignets, a Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and more.
The crawfish comes in orders of a minimum of two pounds. In addition to the shellfish, the southern-style restaurant serves clams, oysters, shrimp and muscles by the pound or cluster, fried seafood, soup, fried rice, wings, po'boys, chicken and sausage gumbo and more. On the drink list, there's also milk tea, slushies and smoothies. (Check out the menu here.)
Crawfish & Beignets is off to a strong start, with a five-star Yelp rating out of 15 reviews.
It's open from noon-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and noon-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Shipley Do-Nuts
Photo: Yen y./Yelp
A newcomer to the Heights, Shipley Do-Nuts is a spot to score doughnuts and more that's located at 2723 Yale St., Suite 101.
Head inside to the counter or opt for the drive-thru to order freshly-baked doughnuts in various flavors from this chain restaurant. The sweet treat comes in vanilla, chocolate, iced, glazed and with toppings that range from sprinkles to powdered sugar and nuts as well as Bavarian, apple or cherry fillings. (Click here to see all of the flavors and toppings.)
A three-star rating out of three reviews indicates Shipley Do-Nuts is still finding its way, but it's early days.
It's open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Orangetheory Fitness
Photo: orangetheory fitness/Yelp
New to 3415 Louisiana St. in Midtown is Orangetheory Fitness, a boot camp, gym and personal training spot.
The fitness studio offers tailored workouts and professional coaching and uses a cutting-edge technology to track members' performance and progress. It offers a workout broken into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training using a combination of treadmills, rowing, TRX straps and free weights to reach a peak performance and tone body. (Click here to visit the company's website.)
Orangetheory Fitness is still finding its footing with Yelpers, but it's early days.
Drop in for workout from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-7:45 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday.
---
