FOOD & DRINK

Explore the newest businesses to debut in Houston

Photo: Decatur Bar & Popup Factory/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to discover the freshest new spots in Houston? From a coffee roaster to a food truck, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to land near you.

The Roastery



Photo: Jessica H./Yelp

The Roastery is a spot to score coffee, tea and more that recently opened inside the HEB market at 2300 N. Shepherd Drive in the Heights.

It's the second outlet for the coffee maker started by four chefs. You'll find the house coffee blend served as espresso, drip brew, pour over and frappe. There are also smoothies to drink, plus in-house made pastries, salads, sandwiches and more to eat.

The new spot is off to a strong start, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far.

It's open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.

Decatur Bar & Popup Factory



Photo: Decatur Bar & Popup Factory/Yelp

Now open at 2310 Decatur St. in Memorial Park is Decatur Bar & Popup Factory.

Chef-in-Residence Evelyn Garcia prepares a rotating menu of Southeast Asia-focused cuisine, with recent dishes including oxtail curry with cilantro, coconut cream and ginger, and a crispy Vietnamese pancake with pork belly, lettuce leaf and pickles. A drinks program includes creative house cocktails, like the Take Out Tonic made with white rum, almond syrup, plum sauce and sparkling lemon. The space also serves as a culinary incubator and a space for classes and workshops.

It's getting positive feedback on Yelp so far, with 4.5 stars out of three reviews.

Check it out: the new spot is open from 4-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Carmalita's Cuisine



Photo: Ray G./Yelp

A new addition to the Heights, Carmalita's Cuisine is a healthy soul food, Italian and Mexican spot that's located at 1141 E. 11th St.

Husband-and-wife team Carmalita and John Batiste offer a gluten-free and organic menu founded on Southern cuisine like gumbo, fried chicken and chili. But there are also some international offerings, like lasagna and beef enchiladas. Multi-layer cakes like carrot and Italian cream are also a specialty.

Carmalita's Cuisine is off to a strong start, with a five-star rating on Yelp.

Hungry? It's open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Saturday.)

Simmz Kitchen Food Truck



Photo: Mimi W./Yelp

Finally, Simmz Kitchen Food Truck has taken to the streets of Houston.

Proprietor Steven Simmons is serving up wings with his signature sauce, french fries, burgers, a Philly cheesesteak on pita bread and fried fish and shrimp baskets, among other options. Soft drinks and ice cream are also on offer.

It's gotten a mixed reception so far, with three stars out of three reviews on Yelp.

The food truck operates between 8 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
New gluten-free soul food spot Carmalita's Cuisine opens its doors in The Heights
Chip and Joanna Gaines opening coffee shop
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
Find poke and more at Greater Uptown's new Pokeworks
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Gunman opens fire on group from roof, killing 2
Barbed wire put at border in El Paso to stop illegal crossings
Crime on METRO platforms up double digits in last year
Man says Gerald Goines falsely linked him to drug house
Virgin Mary appears on Rosenberg family's home
Jussie Smollett out on bond, reportedly apologizes to 'Empire' cast mates
Astros' star offers tickets to fan who quit job for baseball
Southwest responds to complaints after reported system-wide issue
Show More
Woman escapes attempted rape using her morning coffee
Man victim of tailgate theft a second time
Gun-toting grandma shoots at man trying to break inside home
Alleged drunk driver nearly hits man after veering off street
How you can get hired if you have a criminal record
More News