Explore the newest businesses to debut in Houston

The Roastery
Photo: Jessica H./Yelp
The Roastery is a spot to score coffee, tea and more that recently opened inside the HEB market at 2300 N. Shepherd Drive in the Heights.
It's the second outlet for the coffee maker started by four chefs. You'll find the house coffee blend served as espresso, drip brew, pour over and frappe. There are also smoothies to drink, plus in-house made pastries, salads, sandwiches and more to eat.
The new spot is off to a strong start, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far.
It's open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Decatur Bar & Popup Factory
Photo: Decatur Bar & Popup Factory/Yelp
Now open at 2310 Decatur St. in Memorial Park is Decatur Bar & Popup Factory.
Chef-in-Residence Evelyn Garcia prepares a rotating menu of Southeast Asia-focused cuisine, with recent dishes including oxtail curry with cilantro, coconut cream and ginger, and a crispy Vietnamese pancake with pork belly, lettuce leaf and pickles. A drinks program includes creative house cocktails, like the Take Out Tonic made with white rum, almond syrup, plum sauce and sparkling lemon. The space also serves as a culinary incubator and a space for classes and workshops.
It's getting positive feedback on Yelp so far, with 4.5 stars out of three reviews.
Check it out: the new spot is open from 4-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Carmalita's Cuisine
Photo: Ray G./Yelp
A new addition to the Heights, Carmalita's Cuisine is a healthy soul food, Italian and Mexican spot that's located at 1141 E. 11th St.
Husband-and-wife team Carmalita and John Batiste offer a gluten-free and organic menu founded on Southern cuisine like gumbo, fried chicken and chili. But there are also some international offerings, like lasagna and beef enchiladas. Multi-layer cakes like carrot and Italian cream are also a specialty.
Carmalita's Cuisine is off to a strong start, with a five-star rating on Yelp.
Hungry? It's open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
Simmz Kitchen Food Truck
Photo: Mimi W./Yelp
Finally, Simmz Kitchen Food Truck has taken to the streets of Houston.
Proprietor Steven Simmons is serving up wings with his signature sauce, french fries, burgers, a Philly cheesesteak on pita bread and fried fish and shrimp baskets, among other options. Soft drinks and ice cream are also on offer.
It's gotten a mixed reception so far, with three stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
The food truck operates between 8 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.