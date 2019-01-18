FOOD & DRINK

Explore the newest businesses to debut in Houston

Photo: Mastrantos/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in exploring the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a Mediterranean restaurant to a juice bar, read on for a list of the newest spots to debut near you.

Fadi's Eatery


1801 Binz St., Museum Park
Photo: iris g./Yelp

Fadi's Eatery is a Mediterranean spot. This is a smaller version of the Fadi's Mediterranean Grill franchise, which has locations across Texas. The star attraction at this fast-casual eatery is the salad bar.

It's simple: grab a plate and fill it up for a set price. Options include hummus, tabouli, rice, cabbage, hummus, fruit and more. Diners can still order traditional items like kebabs, wraps and other entrees separately. Don't forget about the dessert menu with baklava, rice pudding and flan, among other options. (Check out the entire menu here.)

Fadi's Eatery has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Iris G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 5, wrote, "Fadi's expertly serves up tasty food made fresh with high quality ingredients. I've literally never had anything that was bad or unsatisfactory. ... I'm very glad to have them in the neighborhood."

And Paul S. wrote, "A great addition to our neighborhood and the Fadi's family. Food was excellent, fresh and very tasty. All the Fadi's favorites are here (eggplant, several types of hummus, baba ganoush, tabouli, etc). The staff is superb, very friendly and welcoming."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fadi's Eatery is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday.

Mastrantos


927 Studewood St., Suite 100, The Heights
Photo: christine L./Yelp

Mastrantos is a new modern European spot. According to its website, Mastrantos offers "quality and real flavor options with a global focus."

On the breakfast menu, expect breakfast tacos, whole grain toasts and fresh bowls like parfait, oatmeal and quinoa. For dinner, options include the espresso rub tri-tip (with garlic butter yucca, mustard cream and balsamic glaze) or the grilled salmon (served with barley tabbouleh and aji buerre blanc.)

The restaurant also has "dough lab" in the dining room, where various pastas and pastries are made in front of patrons.

Yelpers are fans of Mastrantos: it's got 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews, so far.

Yelper Courtney S. visited on Jan. 16. She wrote, "The carrot side dish has a yummy carrot hummus that is spread underneath the carrots. It was a fun twist on traditional hummus. The tri-tip (beef dish) was my favorite--perfectly cooked--and I am a sucker for a mustard cream sauce, which was served with it. I can't wait to return to try their brunch!"

Mario Y. noted, "Their menu is small but global. We had a great cheese plate, followed by an awesome main course. I had the Italian pasta and my wife had the exquisite salmon served over a bed of savory tabouli."

Hungry? It's open from 7-11 a.m. and 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Sip-n-Sip


3121 Fountain View Drive, Mid West
Photo: sip-n-sip/Yelp

Sip-n-Sip is a drive-thru bar, offering juice, smoothies, bubble tea and more. This is the third location for this Texas franchise. The spot is known for its large selection of specialty daiquiris, which are made with real fruit and sucrose.

In addition to daiquiris, patrons can order a crushed fruit smoothie, iced tea or milk tea with a customized level of sweetness. Mix-ins like cream, tapioca boba pearls, candy, jellies or protein powder can be added to any drink. (Here's the full menu.)

It's getting solid feedback so far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three Yelp reviews.

Yelper Linda T., who reviewed it on Dec. 31, said, "I enjoy this place--awesome flavors and they have so many options, I just want to try them all out! I love that there's plenty of parking. While you wait for your drink, you can play a quick board game... at least that's what we did. Pretty chill spot."

And Journey G. added, "I love this place already and the guy from yesterday answered all my questions about the drinks without seeming like I was bothering him."

Thirsty? Sip-n-Sip is open from 10 a.m.-midnight on weekdays and Sunday and 10 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday.
