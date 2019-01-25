Explore the 5 top spots in Houston's Sharpstown neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sharpstown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Red Circle Ice Cream
Photo: jennifer t. /Yelp
Topping the list is Red Circle Ice Cream, a spot to score desserts, ice cream and waffles. Located at 6838 Ranchester Drive, it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 382 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, find more than 60 flavors of ice cream, handcrafted churros, egg waffles, sugar buns and countless toppings. The truly adventurous (and hungry) can dig into the I-C Mac, an ice cream filled macaroon.
Yelper Jorena L. wrote, "Solid Instagram-worthy dessert place! They have a good selection of different desserts. My friend and I shared the cookie butter blast. It was a good enough portion for us to share. So yummy!"
2. Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant & Lounge
Photo: pascal p./Yelp
Next up is Ethiopian and African spot Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant & Lounge, situated at 6800 Southwest Freeway. With 4.5 stars out of 320 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
On the menu, try the eggplant dip, Curry Basil Chicken (pan-seared boneless chicken breast garnished with a curry-basil cream sauce) or the Zilzil Tibs (strips of lean beef, sauteed in butter, onions and herbs). If you are coming with a crowd, order one of the meat and vegetable combos, which are meant to be shared family style. (Here's the entire menu.)
Yelper Lauren W. wrote, "I love the food and the atmosphere. The service each time I've gone has been consistent. I really love the meats--I'm getting hungry again just writing about it."
3. Pho Binh 59 South
Photo: marlyn g./Yelp
Vietnamese spot Pho Binh 59 South, which offers soup and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8336 Southwest Freeway, 4.5 stars out of 282 reviews.
This Houston-based chain has seven area locations. The spot serves traditional Vietnamese noodles, spring rolls and soup, as well as smoothies. Try the popular banh mi sandwich or any variety of its pho. (Here's the entire menu.)
Nette D. said, "I have just found my new favorite Vietnamese restaurant! The food was delicious! The service was fast and friendly. I ordered the grilled chicken spring rolls, chicken pho and the grilled chicken vermicelli platter. The portions were a very nice size for all items. The pho was absolutely delicious!"
4. Okome Don
Photo: daniel N./Yelp
Okome Don, a sushi bar and Hawaiian spot that offers poke and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 234 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9938 Bellaire Blvd., Suite B1, to see for yourself.
This eatery serves miso soup, sushi, sashimi, poke and more. Try the mix and match salad bar, which allows diners to select a base (salad, rice) and add three to five scoops of protein (options include albacore tuna, shrimp, salmon, scallops, crab and clams), plus sauces and toppings.
Yelper Deborah H. wrote, "Fabulous! They care about your dining experience, even though it is quick food. Very clean, healthy and delicious!"
5. Hokkaido Japanese Restaurant
Photo: stephanie t./Yelp
Finally, check out Hokkaido Japanese Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 721 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Japanese spot at 9108 Bellaire Blvd., Suite B.
This popular spot serves handrolls, sashimi and more. There is a lot to choose from, but try the Chicken Katsu Don (with fried chicken, egg and onion over rice), or the Hawaiian Volcano Roll with fried shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and creamy spicy tuna.
Yelper Jenny L. wrote, "Super affordable sushi and Japanese food. Love getting their chirashi bowl because it's the most bang for your buck! Also, it's my favorite chirashi bowl out of all chirashi bowls I have tried."