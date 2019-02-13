Explore the 4 newest businesses to debut in Houston

Walking Stick Brewing Company
Photo: tiffany b./Yelp
Walking Stick Brewing Company is a brew pub, that recently opened at 956 Judiway St. in Central Northwest.
This spot serves Rocky Mountain-inspired ales in the middle of Texas. The owners are from Colorado, so each beer is named after a mountain in that state that's over 14 thousand feet. Open only on weekends, the brewery does not serve food, but there are frequently food trucks on site. (Check out what's on tap here.)
Big City Wings
Photo: big city wings/Yelp
Big City Wings is a sports bar and New American spot, offering chicken wings and more, that recently opened at 1522 Kingwood Dr. in Kingwood Area.
This Houston-based franchise has locations all over the city. The spot serves chicken wings, of course, but also burgers, sandwiches, desserts and more.
On the menu, look for the wings and waffles, with your choice of five wings or chicken tenders, dressing and homemade golden brown waffle topped with butter and maple syrup. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)
May's Seafood
Photo: hanh t./Yelp
May's Seafood is a spot to score seafood and more that recently opened its doors at 11548 Bellaire Blvd. in Alief.
This spot serves a variety of seafood, as well as duck, beef, pork, and chicken. On the menu, try the lobster hot pot or the specialty duck with salt, pepper and ginger. (Here's the entire menu.)
Cultivated F+B
Photo: cultivated f+B/Yelp
Cultivated F+B is a new bar and New American and breakfast and brunch spot that's located at 701 Texas Ave., in the Lancaster Hotel.
This spot, situated in the heart of Houston's theater district, has a full menu sectioned into "acts" for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. There before a show? Share the Artisan Cheese Board to start, then order the Atlantic Sea Scallops, served with a watercress and watermelon radish salad topped with cilantro lime aioli. (Find the full menu here.)