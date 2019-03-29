Explore the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Houston

1/2 The Guilt
Photo: 1/2 the guilt/Yelp
Stop by 2721 Chimney Rock Road in Greater Uptown and you'll find 1/2 The Guilt, a new halal spot, offering burgers and salads. According to the business' website, this restaurant uses 100 percent grass fed beef and cage free chicken.
Notable menu options include the Fiery Fresh Grilled Jalapeno Burger with cheddar cheese and hot relish; the Crispy Chicken Burger with red onions, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles; and the Greek Salad with cucumbers, onions and feta cheese.
Tiger Noodle House
Photo: tiger noodle house/Yelp
A new addition to University Place, Tiger Noodle House is a Chinese spot that's located at 2424 Rice Blvd., Suite A.
Choose between pork, beef, chicken, seafood, tofu and vegetarian dishes at Tiger Noodle House, which offers a plethora of cuisine options. Rice bowls, fried rice and noodle-centric fare is also on offer. Hone in on sweet garlic eggplant, beef with cumin or the spicy numbing pot. (Visit the website for more information and a full line of offerings.)
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Photo: anthony k./Yelp
A newcomer in the Heights, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is a spot to score burgers and more that's located at 449 W. 19th St., Suite D-100.
Check out favorites such as the Breakfast Burger with a combination sausage/ham/beef patty, egg, bacon, American cheese and herb mayo; the Thunderbird chicken burger with bacon, pepper jack cheese, poblanos, pico de gallo and avocado; and the Impossible Burger, a vegan-friendly patty topped with vegan smoked gouda on wheat. Sides, shakes and libations round out this joint's menu.
Ishin Udon
Photo: wendy t./Yelp
Stop by 9630 Clarewood Drive, Suite A15-B, in Sharpstown and you'll find Ishin Udon, a Japanese spot offering appetizers, udon bowls, pasta dishes and curries.
Start off your meal with an appetizer like seaweed salad, takayuki (octopus balls, mayo and seaweed flakes) or some edamame before opting for heartier plates such as katsu curry or bolognese udon with onion, bell peppers, olives and capers. (Check out the website for more information.)
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.