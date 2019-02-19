Explore the 3 most popular spots in Houston's Willowbrook neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Willowbrook, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Punta Cana Caribbean Restaurant
Photo: fallon ellender c./Yelp
Topping the list is Latin American and Dominican spot Punta Cana Caribbean Restaurant. Located at 17776 Tomball Parkway, Suite 21, it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 473 reviews on Yelp.
This spot serves seafood, beef, pork and more. Look the mofongo, a Puerto Rican dish made out of fried green plantains mashed with an olive oil butter sauce and pork cracklings. Also look for Chivo Guisado, which is garlic-marinated goat meat cooked in spicy tomato sauces. (Check out the full menu here.)
2. Jose's Roasted Corn
Photo: daneille t./Yelp
Next up is food stand Jose's Roasted Corn, situated at 8320 W. FM 1960. With five stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
This food truck serves roasted corn as well as nachos and snow cones. The fresh corn is served hot in a cup, and customers can add condiments such as mayo, spices, cheese, lime, butter, hot sauce and more.
3. Mint Thai Kitchen
Photo: karina t./Yelp
Thai spot Mint Thai Kitchen, which offers salads and noodles, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 17513 Tomball Parkway, four stars out of 323 reviews.
Mint Thai Kitchen serves soups, salads, fish, noodles, desserts and more. On the menu, look for the Three Flavored Fish, a fried whole tilapia marinated in fish sauce and served with a three flavored (sweet, sour, spicy) tamarind sauce. There's also the pad kee mao, a huge portion of flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, onions, basil, bell peppers and Thai chili. (Take a look at the menu here.)
