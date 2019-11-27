Houston's only Nicaraguan restaurant is located in South Houston

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of South Houston is home to the only Nicaraguan restaurant in the Houston area!You will find people from all over Houston, and sometimes even from out of state, will come try the unique taste of Fritanga Nicaraguense La Carreta."Literally you sit down in our restaurant it's like you would go to Nicaragua and have a seat in someone's home," expressed cook Gladys Arauz. "The food will taste exactly the same."Customers can choose from a number of dishes from nacatamal to carne asada, and gallo pinto to vigoron. But no matter what you order, each meal will leave you satisfied."It makes me feel like we are unique, we stand out, as people drive by they question 'Nicaraguense food, what is that?'" said Arauz. "They come in, and we try to explain to them the best that we can to what they're used to eating and their traditional foods."Fritanga Nicaraguense La Carreta is open six days a week from 12 - 8 p.m.For more on Fritanga Nicaraguense La Carreta, visit their