Here's Elita's Favorite 5 Ingredient Coconut Milk Smoothie Recipe



We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a quick recipe that is full of flavor and nutrition for your health. Elita is in the Goya kitchen showing us how to make this delicious, no-hassle, coconut milk smoothie!

This Week's Recipe: Coconut Milk Smoothie


Ingredients

-1 10-ounce bag frozen blueberries or other fruit
-3 ripe bananas
-1 cup plain yogurt
-1 cup unsweetened Goya coconut milk
-2 tablespoons Goya honey

Instructions

In a blender, puree the blueberries, bananas, yogurt, coconut milk, and honey. Serve.

Related topics:
