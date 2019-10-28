El Real restaurant in Montrose suddenly closes after 8 years

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of Montrose's favorite destinations for fajitas and frozen margaritas has served its last tortillas. El Real Tex-Mex Cafe closed after service on Sunday, October 27, according to chef-owner Bryan Caswell.
The chef explains that the restaurant simply wasn't making enough money to remain a viable concern. Negotiations that would have transferred majority ownership to a different operator fell through. Currently going through a divorce, Caswell says he wants to concentrate on Reef, his Midtown seafood restaurant that reopened this summer, while maintaining an acceptable work-life balance.
"I want to be at Reef every day," he says. "I like what we're doing at Reef. I like the food that's coming out."
