Food & Drink

El Real restaurant in Montrose suddenly closes after 8 years

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of Montrose's favorite destinations for fajitas and frozen margaritas has served its last tortillas. El Real Tex-Mex Cafe closed after service on Sunday, October 27, according to chef-owner Bryan Caswell.

RELATED: El Real restaurant posts hilarious message on marquee sign

The chef explains that the restaurant simply wasn't making enough money to remain a viable concern. Negotiations that would have transferred majority ownership to a different operator fell through. Currently going through a divorce, Caswell says he wants to concentrate on Reef, his Midtown seafood restaurant that reopened this summer, while maintaining an acceptable work-life balance.

SEE MORE: Houston-area chef's home goes up in flames after lightning strike

"I want to be at Reef every day," he says. "I like what we're doing at Reef. I like the food that's coming out."

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonmontrosefoodiemexicanrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned forever
Here's what your favorite Astros players are driving
Houston, the Astros have landed
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Chainsaw artist creates one-of-a-kind Astros artwork
Alex Bregman's flannel shirt could be lucky charm for Astros
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Show More
Check your costume! Here's the forecast for Halloween
NASA image shows jack-o-lantern sun
What Astros fans should know about history of Union Station
Why Game 5 could have been Gerrit Cole's last with the Astros
Astros one win from WS championship with Game 5 victory
More TOP STORIES News