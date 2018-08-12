FREE FOOD

Einstein Brothers Bagels gives out free breakfast on Wednesday

Einstein Brothers Bagels gives out free breakfast on Wednesday

Whether you're rushing the kids off to school, or you're just late running to work, you can pick up a free breakfast on the way this week.

Einstein Brothers Bagels is hoping to earn new customers by giving away free bagels and schmear on Wednesday, August 15.

It's a competitors eat free deal, so you just have to show another restaurant's app on your phone to earn the free breakfast.
