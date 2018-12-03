FOOD & DRINK

Edible Dough Life brings desserts and more to Clear Lake

By Hoodline
Dessert fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Edible Dough Life, the fresh arrival is located at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Suite 1178, in Clear Lake.

The dessert spot offers an alternative to ice cream in the form of cookie dough. Flavors include the Lady in Red (red velvet with white chocolate morsels), the Life of the Party (cake batter with sprinkles) and the Mint Dynasty (mint and mint chocolate morsels). (See all the flavors here.)

The fresh addition has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Carolina C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 23, wrote, "This is extraordinary, delicious edible dough! ... Customer service is great, very friendly environment and many flavors to choose from. It delights me that I can have a sample of different flavors."

Corrine B. added, "My family loves this place! The staff are awesome and the dough is delicious! Perfect alternative to ice cream."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Edible Dough Life is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
