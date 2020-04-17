Residents can win $150 to any Seabrook restaurant by eating local

SEABROOK, Texas -- As restaurants adjust to widespread restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, the city of Seabrook is offering residents an incentive to eat local.From now until April 30, anyone who eats at one of nearly 30 participating restaurants can enter to win a $150 dining gift certificate to a Seabrook restaurant of their choice as well as a handcrafted art piece from Seabrook Mayor Thom Kolupski, according to an email sent to the City of Seabrook's listserv April 10.Kolupski and the Seabrook Economic Development Corporation are encouraging Seabrook residents to participate in theDining Contest by eating local via takeout, curbside delivery, home delivery or drive-thru.Participants can upload a photo of their restaurant receipt to the, and the winner is whoever submits the most receipts. The SEDC will also give additional Seabrook dining gift certificates to the top four finalists, ranging in value from $15-$100.Kolupski finds various driftwood pieces from local parks and turns them into art, and he also uses recovered materials to design steampunk-style lamps, per the email blast. The mayor will allow the contest winner to select a newly crafted driftwood piece or a steampunk lamp.Major chains and locally owned businesses alike are participating in the promotion. A full list of restaurants can be found at