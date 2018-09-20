Eat, drink, exercise: 5 new businesses to visit in west Houston

Damask Rose
8586 Westheimer Road
Photo: Mohamad A./Yelp
Damask Rose is a Mediterranean buffet that offers a wide variety of dishes, such as hummus, chicken shawarma, kebabs and gyros.
It also has a menu you can order from, which includes falafel, grilled chicken breast, burgers, pita sandwiches, labneh, tabouleh and more.
Yelpers are generally positive about Damask Rose, which currently holds four stars out of six reviews on the site.
Raghad Z., who was among the first to review it on July 29, wrote, "Best Mediterranean buffet in Houston hands down! The food is beautifully cooked and the customer service is amazing!"
Islam M. added, "The food here is extraordinary, both authentic and flavorful. Makes me feel like I'm back home again!"
Damask Rose is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Jin's Cafe
9013 Westheimer Road
Photo: Jin's Cafe/Yelp
Jin's Cafe is an Asian fusion and Sichuan spot, offering bubble tea and more.
The menu features dishes like boiled beef with chile oil, sesame chicken in the chef's special sauce, pan-fried fish fillet with hot Sichuan sauce, spicy grilled whole tilapia and napa cabbage with diced hot peppers. (See the menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Ell B., who reviewed it on Aug. 19, said, "This place turned out to be much more sophisticated and classy than I expected. The decor is somewhat clean and simple, and the dishware is very modern and fine. They had plenty of vegetarian options, but I was in the mood for a tofu dish, which wasn't on the menu. They were happy to oblige and made me a tasty, spicy, fried tofu dish."
Wendy C. added, "Their portions are huge and all delicious! We got the steamed fish fillet with diced hot peppers, the grilled lamb spare ribs, shrimp and pineapple fried rice and the scallops. The spare ribs are a must try!"
Head on over to check it out: Jin's Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Beaux Coo
5600 Richmond Ave.
Photo: Shelby C./Yelp
Beaux Coo is a drive-through bar and eatery with frozen daiquiris, Cajun fare and a hookah lounge space.
On the menu, you'll see Matt's Beaux Coo Burger (a brisket and Angus beef blend topped with pepper jack cheese and bacon on a jalapeno cheese bun) and the Catfish Platter (two fillets served with your choice of side, coleslaw, hushpuppies, tartar sauce and cocktail sauce). (See the food menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 100 reviews on Yelp, Beaux Coo has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Ila B., who reviewed it on Sept. 9, wrote, "While they have Cajun food, I go there for the drinks. Alcoholic slushies? Yes, please! The drinks are huge and colorful. They're so impressive, I guarantee you're going to want to take a pic."
Shelby C. noted, "Love the whole vibe of this place. When you walk in, music is blasting and might be loud for some, but it's because they were having live karaoke. This place seems to offer everything you would want when in Texas. They even have hookah and an outdoor area to eat and smoke."
Beaux Coo is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
Godavari
8092 Westheimer Road
Photo: Godavari/Yelp
Godavari is an Indian buffet restaurant with locations across the country. Focusing on South Indian cuisine, the eatery offers both a lunch buffet option as well as a dinner menu.
Look for options like the Teen Maar Onion Dosa (fermented crepe made from rice, then stuffed with onions and served with chutney and sambar), the Mamsam Roast (roasted goat with fragrant spices and garnished with curry and cashews) and the Navratan Kurma (mixed vegetables cooked with cottage cheese, cashews, raisins, turmeric and fenugreek leaves in a creamy sauce). (See the menu here.)
Godavari currently holds 3.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Varun A., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "This is so far some of the best Indian food I've had in Texas. So many Indian restaurants serve the same go-to cuisine day-in and day-out, but Godavari's take on South Indian food takes the mark with flying colors."
Jay K. noted, "With the hyper competition of Indian food in Houston, this was a good find! Service was great, ambiance was nice and the quality of the food was surprisingly very good."
Godavari is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, and noon-3:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. on weekends.
D'Body Shop
3300 Chimney Rock Road, Suite 400
Photo: D'Body Shop/Yelp
D'Body Shop is a new fitness center that offers a mix of programs for all ages and fitness levels.
Workouts include yoga, boxing, muay thai, personal training and women's-only cardio kickboxing. Muay thai classes for children are also available. You can view its class schedule here.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, D'Body Shop is off to a promising start.
Yelper Brenda M., who reviewed it on July 23, wrote, "Hands down one of the most welcoming and fun places to work out! ... The yoga instructor focuses on different parts of the body every class and we learn new things as we go on."
Angela P. wrote, "Tried my first women's kickboxing class here today and I absolutely loved it! It was a great workout and the instructor, Faisal, was very in tune with all of us, making sure we were moving properly."
D'Body Shop is open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.