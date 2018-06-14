FOOD & DRINK

East Hampton Sandwich Co. makes its debut in River Oaks with lobster rolls and frosé

EMBED </>More Videos

Hot new sandwich shop receives rave reviews (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new sandwich shop has recently debuted in River Oaks. Called East Hampton Sandwich Co., it is located at 4444 Westheimer Road in River Oaks and is the Dallas-based restaurant group's ninth eatery, with another slated to open in Montrose.

The upscale sandwiches are intended to evoke an East Coast country club vibe, as with the lobster roll with Old Bay mayo or the Polo Club Pesto sandwich with herb-roasted chicken and basil aioli. There's also clam chowder and crab cakes, with sides like arugula slaw, house-made chips and ranch fries. Spiked lemonade, frose,wine and beer contribute to the festive summer atmosphere.

Though it's still early days, the Houston debut for East Hampton Sandwich Co. has earned four stars from 31 reviews on Yelp thus far.

Crystal H., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 10, said, "This new concept is amazing. The ingredients are as fresh as they come. Every sandwich had a choice of salad, wrap or bun, which makes for so many more options. The soups are delicious."

Marianne B. added, "I'm impressed with their overall quality, especially since they have only been open for two days at this point. A few pointers: the River Oaks District has a huge free parking garage behind the building ... Also, this place is pricy -- two sandwiches, sides and drinks cost over $50."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. East Hampton Sandwich Co is open from 7 a.m-9 p.m. daily.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News