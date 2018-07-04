FOOD & DRINK

EaDo gets a new bar: Sugar Ts Lounge

By Hoodline
A new lounge, bar and grill has debuted in the neighborhood. The new arrival to EaDo, called Sugar Ts Lounge, is located at 1608 Cullen Blvd.

It serves up bottled and draft beers, cocktails, margaritas and more. The large, open space features several TVs throughout and plush seating. Stop in for Fish Fry Fridays or snack on crawfish and chicken wings.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Sugar Ts Lounge currently has a five-star rating.

Ulrica C., who reviewed the new spot on June 28, wrote, "Love this lounge in EaDo! Nice place to just get away from the everyday hustle. It's very clean and well put together. The staff is great and very friendly. We look forward to frequently hanging out here."

Head on over to check it out: Sugar Ts Lounge is open from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5-11 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Thursday.)
