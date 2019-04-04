beer

Iced coffee-inspired beer from Dunkin', Harpoon could be your new poolside drink

EMBED <>More Videos

Dunkin' has teamed up with Boston-based brewery Harpoon to produce Harpoon Dunkin' Summer Coffee Pale Ale, a "hoppy tribute to Dunkin's signature Iced Coffee (combining) the flavors of Dunkin's Original Blend with a bright, summery pale ale."

By Danny Clemens
BOSTON -- If you're on the hunt for a new summertime drink, an iced-coffee inspired brew could be the jolt you need to freshen up your poolside routine.

Dunkin' has teamed up with Boston-based brewery Harpoon to produce Harpoon Dunkin' Summer Coffee Pale Ale, marrying two of the things they do best: coffee and beer. The 5% ABV brew is described as a "hoppy tribute to Dunkin's signature iced coffee [combining] the flavors of Dunkin's Original Blend with a bright, summery pale ale."

The beer is available through the summer in 12-ounce cans and on draft from participating retailers in the eastern United States. Dunkin' recommends pairing it with coffee-rubbed brisket, chipotle chicken tacos and coffee rolls.

This summer's pale ale is the second collaboration between Dunkin' and Harpoon, who first teamed up in the fall to produce a coffee-inspired porter.

"It's a delicious beer - hoppy and vibrant with a nice coffee character. We're thrilled to partner with an icon like Dunkin' again," Harpoon co-founder and CEO Dan Kenary said in a news release.
Related topics:
food & drinkmassachusettswhat's trendingbrewerysummerbuzzworthysocietydunkin'beerdunkin' donutscoffee
BEER
Introducing 3 of Houston's freshest new breweries
Jelly Belly offering beer flavored jelly beans
Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspires new Samuel Adams beer
Bandit steals 2 beers after smashing vehicle into store: Police
TOP STORIES
Husband allegedly confesses to killing wife in west Harris Co.
Teen shot in bedroom in southeast Houston
Mom stabbed to death by neighbor who may have 'snapped': Son
UH locks up Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson through 2025
Details emerge on family of 8 whose SUV plunged off cliff
Avengers tickets for $15K? New movie creates bidding war
Walmart to pay $495,000 over misleading packaging
Show More
Man mistakenly jailed due to possible data entry error, police say
10-year-old killed in apparent road rage shooting
Astros 1st home series to host Bush family, Travis Scott cap sale
HPD officer says teen was emotionless after parents' murders
Body found at storage facility in search for missing mom
More TOP STORIES News