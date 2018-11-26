DUNKIN' DONUTS

Dunkin' imagines 'Espresso-Wear,' clothing for coffee lovers

EMBED </>More Videos

Dunkin' dropping the Donuts. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on September 25, 2018.

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
Dunkin' is really changing its image.

The company recently dropped donuts from its name and now it's advertising a clothing line.

Dunkin' has begun promoting its line of 'Espresso-Wear' on social media.

The first design is the Cappu-Chinos - chino pants with cup holders on each pant leg.



Then there's the La-Tank Top. A tank top with a holder for your latte.

"Keep your drinks close and your hands free," Dunkin' says.



The third piece of Dunkin' clothing is the Americano-Veralls.

As the jingle goes, "If you want to make friends and have yourself a ball, put your Dunkin' Americano in your Americano-Veralls."



Dunkin' does note that these items are not for sale because they are not real. They do, however, still sell donuts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerdunkin' donutsdunkin'coffeeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DUNKIN' DONUTS
CONTEST: Dunkin' Donuts wants to see your best Halloween attire
'King' of fast food: Study names Burger King the fastest
Dunkin' Donuts releases new coffee beer
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More dunkin' donuts
FOOD & DRINK
Woman saves choking baby at Golden Corral
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Vietnamese pork rolls made in Houston recalled due to listeria
Holiday leftovers guide: How long turkey and other foods last
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Party shooting that killed 13-year-old possibly gang-related
WATCH LIVE: NASA lander Insight arrives on Mars
Deer Park police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Customers who got free money from faulty ATM can keep it
Read the heartfelt letter from Bob McNair's son to Houston
U.S. agents fire tear gas in Tijuana to stop migrants from crossing
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
Child lock keeps teen stuck inside truck as man attempts theft
Show More
Former UT head coach Mack Brown to return to UNC Tar Heels
Chinese researcher has created the first gene-edited babies
Early voting begins in election to fill Sylvia Garcia's seat
Sunny, breezy, and cool weather for today
Surveillance video of three thieves breaking into Piggy's Bar
More News