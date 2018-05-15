ROYAL WEDDING

Dunkin' Donuts creates limited edition Royal Love Donut

(Dunkin' Donuts)

Dunkin' Donuts is getting into the spirit of the royal wedding with the creation of the new Royal Love Donut.

The donut is described as a heart-shaped donut filled with jelly and frosted with chocolate icing and a strawberry drizzle.

The Royal Love Donut will be available for a limited time May 14 through May 20 at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide.


Dunkin' says on the day of the royal wedding, May 19, their restaurants will be opening at 5 a.m. so customers can get donuts and coffee in time for wedding viewing parties.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerdunkin' donutsMeghan Markleprince harryRoyal Weddingroyal family
ROYAL WEDDING
Get Meghan Markle's look with this royal wedding dress knockoff
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
More Royal Wedding
FOOD & DRINK
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News