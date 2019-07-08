Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A offers free food to celebrate Cow Appreciation Day

Moooooooooove over! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken.

The fast-food restaurant will be giving away free food Tuesday, but there is a catch: You have to wear a cow costume.

Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.

The offer begins when the restaurant opens and ends at 7 p.m. and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations.

Controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill passes Texas House
Controversial 'Save Chick-Fil-A' bill passes in Texas House.



Want to 'eat mor chikin'? Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
Chick-fil-A fun facts



Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America
When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop clucking about Chick-fil-A.

