Moooooooooove over! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken.The fast-food restaurant will be giving away free food Tuesday, but there is a catch: You have to wear a cow costume.Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.The offer begins when the restaurant opens and ends at 7 p.m. and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations.