FOOD & DRINK

Dream Wings food truck puts down roots in Oak Forest

Photo: Christina N./Yelp

By Hoodline
If chicken wings are what you're after, look no further than this new restaurant. Called Dream Wings, the new arrival is located at 3425 Ella Blvd. in Oak Forest. Formerly a food truck only, this is its first brick-and-mortar location.

On the menu, you'll see options like the World Famous Dream Wings Platter (seven flavored chicken wings, Cajun seasoned fries, a roll, a jalapeno and dipping sauces), the Chicken Baked Potato (grilled chicken breast sauteed in a medley of bell peppers and red onions in a cheddar Alfredo sauce, served over a baked potato) and penne pasta with grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions tossed in Cajun Alfredo sauce.

Round out your visit with some peach cobbler, a cinnamon roll or brownie pops. (See the full menu here.)

The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Lindsey S., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "Excellent wings and incredible service. Everyone in here was so friendly and accommodating. The wings were really good; we had the Big Buffalo and the Lemon Parmesan Buffalo, plus an order of the Dream Fries."

Melanie A. added, "Loved it! Tried the original, lemon pepper and mild Buffalo chicken wings ... they were all good! You should stop by if you haven't already. They are all very sweet and welcoming. They keep it clean and the service is great."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dream Wings is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed Monday, Tuesday and Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Popeyes worker fired after recording roaches inside restaurant
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
Hungry for Mediterranean eats? These 3 new Houston spots have you covered
Pearland's newest Chick-fil-A has covered patio, no indoor seating
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
17-year-old charged in violent crash that killed his classmates
Video shows suspects and victims at bar before fatal shooting
Attorneys discuss motion to drop teen's murder charges
Murdered Houston doctor shot 3 times, medical examiner says
16-year-old killed in Conroe after allegedly playing with gun
Authorities use Find My iPhone to track suspected car thief
Carmelo Anthony expected to sign with Rockets after Hawks trade
Ambulance driver injured in violent crash in southwest Houston
Show More
Popeyes worker fired after recording roaches inside restaurant
Mayor Turner scolds council over firefighter's pay petition
Man known as 'Pancho Claus' hospitalized in McAllen
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
A Texan is now a millionaire after Tuesday's lottery drawing
More News