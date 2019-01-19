Dr Pepper to launch a Texas-inspired bottle collection

Once a Texan, always a Texan!
In its mission of trying to become the official soft drink of Texas, Dr Pepper will debut a collection of special edition bottle labels inspired by the brand's Texas roots.
The soft drink company started a Change.org petition to become the official soft drink of Texas. The petition has more than 20,000 signatures and counting.
The Texas-inspired bottle collection includes 15 unique labels depicting some of the state's most iconic cities, landmarks, and landscapes. Some of the designs include labels featuring the iconic Texas bluebonnets, longhorns, and great news for Houstonians, the beautiful Houston skyline.
The 20-ounce bottles will be available for purchase in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and Waco for a limited time.
The bottle will go on sale starting in mid-January and continue through Texas Independence Day on Mar. 2.
