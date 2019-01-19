FOOD & DRINK

Dr Pepper to launch a Texas-inspired bottle collection

EMBED </>More Videos

Will you collect all 15 unique Texas-themed bottles?

Once a Texan, always a Texan!

In its mission of trying to become the official soft drink of Texas, Dr Pepper will debut a collection of special edition bottle labels inspired by the brand's Texas roots.

RELATED: Dr Pepper petitions to become official soft drink of Texas

The soft drink company started a Change.org petition to become the official soft drink of Texas. The petition has more than 20,000 signatures and counting.

The Texas-inspired bottle collection includes 15 unique labels depicting some of the state's most iconic cities, landmarks, and landscapes. Some of the designs include labels featuring the iconic Texas bluebonnets, longhorns, and great news for Houstonians, the beautiful Houston skyline.

The 20-ounce bottles will be available for purchase in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and Waco for a limited time.

The bottle will go on sale starting in mid-January and continue through Texas Independence Day on Mar. 2.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsodatexas news
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Johnsonville sausage patties recalled in contamination concern
Free offers for families affected by government shutdown
Explore the newest businesses to debut in Houston
New modern European spot Mastrantos opens its doors in the Heights
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Marathon runner scammed by fake parking lot attendant
Trump offers a 'Dreamers' deal for border-money proposal
13-year-old fatally shot in head in SE Houston, police say
IT'S GETTING CRAZY COLD OUT: Hour-by-hour breakdown of overnight cold blast
5 shot and 3 dead after home invasion in east Houston
Chill awaits Houston Marathon runners
66 killed after massive oil pipeline explosion in Mexico
Man charged for allegedly trying to burn down in-laws' homes
Show More
Photo released of suspect in deadly shooting
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
21 horses and a dog found dead on abandoned property
Polar Plunge in Galveston benefiting Special Olympics Texas
Cheerleading coaches explain their energy in viral video
More News