A new sushi bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition downtown, called Sapporo Japanese Sushi & Bar, is located at 801 Congress Ave., Unit 101, in the Henry Henke Building.
On the menu, there's an extensive list of sushi rolls, such as the Tiger Eye roll, New York roll and Sky Diver roll. You'll also see appetizers like gyoza, edamame, fried spring rolls and more, lunch bento boxes and yakitori dishes featuring skewered meat.
The bar serves wine, sake, beers and cocktails, and features special happy hour meals like chicken teriyaki, shrimp katsu curry and fried oysters.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.
Elaine L., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, "The menu is simple and very well done. The options are well rounded, a mixture of creative rolls and traditional dishes. The quality of ingredients are top notch."
Yelper Mikey A. wrote, "Awesome addition to downtown! Staff are friendly & attentive. Food is delicious, and great presentation!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sapporo Japanese Sushi & Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Downtown Houston gets a new sushi spot: Sapporo Japanese Sushi & Bar
