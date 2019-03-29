Food & Drink

Caught on camera: DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivering it to teen

EMBED <>More Videos

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: DoorDash driver sips drink before delivering food to customer

STOCKTON, Calif. -- A California family is warning others after they saw something disturbing on their home security camera: a DoorDash driver taking a sip of the milkshake they ordered.

Rajesh Malhotra told KTXL his 14-year-old son ordered a cookies and cream milkshake from Cold Stone, but he wasn't the only one who got to enjoy it.

"(I thought) 'Whoa, that's crazy,'' he said. "I mean, how can someone jeopardize the product like that, especially the food?"

The family didn't learn about the incident until the next day -- after Rishab had already finished the frozen treat.

"My dad told me to check out the video from last night, and once I checked it out I brushed five, six times," Rishab said. "I felt really disgusted."

The family said the incident has them thinking twice about using the delivery service again.

"We have trust between the company and the drivers," Rajesh said. "Once that trust is broken, we can't go back."

The family claims they have reached out to the company several times. Two weeks after the incident and they still haven't heard back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcaliforniatechnologydessertsice creamdelivery servicecalifornia
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE TRAFFIC: Deadly 18-wheeler crash shuts down Eastex Fwy
Live: Christina Koch becomes 14th woman to perform spacewalk
Papa John's driver shot to death minutes after pizza delivery
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
Teen in custody after crashing truck into house in SW Houston
WEEKEND WEATHER: Storms return before a front blows through
Woman slashed across her throat at Houston hotel
Show More
15-year-old rescued from burning apartment building
Charges dismissed for nurse accused of unlicensed Botox
I-10 trouble: All lanes downtown to close this weekend
Art teacher lets students doodle on dress for project
NASA will pay people $19,000 to stay in bed 2 months
More TOP STORIES News