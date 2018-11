EMBED >More News Videos TURKEY TIME: Begin thawing your birds for Thanksgiving

We like our fried foods, even on Thanksgiving.But the West University Fire Department wants to make sure you don't have any disasters if you plan to fry your turkey.Firefighters recommend frying a bird that's no bigger than 10 pounds.Set up the equipment outside and watch your oil level, so it doesn't spill when you drop the turkey inside.And perhaps the most important tip -- make sure that turkey is completely thawed because oil and water do not mix.