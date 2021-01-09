Houston CultureMap

Deshaun Watson-backed Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks restaurant opens new Houston location

By Eric Sandler, Houston CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas -- The second Houston location of Deshaun Watson's new cheesesteak restaurant opens this week. Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks opened its doors on Jan. 5, in east Houston at 1010 Federal Rd.

Founded by Sam Berry, Lefty's features cheesesteaks named for left-handed celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Sylvester Stallone. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has become one of the company's owners, helping to drive its expansion to Texas.

The Federal Rd. location is oriented towards takeout with a drive-thru for speedy service. Designed by MG Construction Pros, it will seat approximately 15 people.

